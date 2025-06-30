“GRrrrrr GRrrrrr GRrrrrrr Yeh #trend zorr se laga” (laughs) was Johny Lever’s response when he was asked about the ongoing ‘Dame Un Grr’ Instagram song. He was captured enjoying the reel trend featuring social media enthusiasts participating in ‘Dame Un Grr, Un Que’ viral catchphrase song. His approval to the trend certainly delighted the internet users, who flood the comment sections of the OG comic’s Instagram video. In the clip, he can be seen engrossed in the reel template, seemingly enjoying before being left in surprise when the catchy beats followed the song trend. ‘Dame Un Grr’ Reel Template: Viral Song Inspires Transformation Instagram Reels and the Videos Seem Too Much Fun!

‘Dame Un Grr’ Instagram Trend Gets Johny Lever’s Approval!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johny Lever (@iam_johnylever)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Instagram Comments Screenshot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

