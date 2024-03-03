Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan visited Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding reception on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. However, a video of the couple being stunned over Anant Ambani's expensive wristwatch is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, Chan can be seen holding Anant Ambani’s wrist while observing the watch, post which the three goes on to discuss about the Richard Mille wrist watch worth crores. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Dress Up in Jungle-Themed Outfit for Second Day of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (View Pics).

Anant Ambani's Expensive Watch Leaves Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Surprised

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

