It’s the week of love, and Valentine’s Day 2023 is just around the corner! And while that might be a reason for a lot of people to celebrate, everyone isn’t on the same boat around this time. But for those who feel this celebration is a bitter affair and are still looking for a way to get over or forget that ex, this animal shelter actually has a great idea for you! Animal Friends Humane Society, which is an animal shelter based in Hamilton, Ohio, US, doesn’t want you to “spend this Valentine’s Day down in the dumps.” For that, just with a $5 donation, you can write your ex’s name in a litter box and give it to the cats to use, hopefully feeling better and helping an animal in need. Check out their post and the details below. Valentine’s Day Special: Is Your Ex Bugging You? This Canada Zoo Will Now Let You Name a Cockroach After Them; View Tweet.

