Be it a pesky ex, annoying boss or a nosy relative, there’s somebody in everybody’s life, whom they completely hate. On this Valentine's Day, a zoo in Canada in providing folks an opportunity to be petty and vent their emotions in an uncommon manner. With a Valentine’s Day around the corner, Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy has launched a brand new name-a-roach marketing campaign which provides folks an opportunity to call a cockroach in somebody’s honour. For a minimal donation of $25 (Rs 1507), the zoo will let you identify a cockroach after anybody who’s ”bugging” you. Kiren Rijiju Shares Funny Video Of Monkeys Glued To Smartphone Like Humans, Says 'Digital Literacy Awareness Reaching Unbelievable Level'

Checkout the zoo notice here:

Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day ❤️ For more information or to symbolically name-a-roach: https://t.co/maFh8siDB5 🪳 pic.twitter.com/ZdB8EfUSjD — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 15, 2023

