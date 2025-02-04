Apoorva Mukhija Aka ‘The Rebel Kid’ Confronts Hecklers at Under 25 Summit at DTU: ‘Main Bhi Delhi Se Hun,’ Influencer’s Fiery Showdown Goes Viral (Watch Videos)

Apoorva Mukhija, a well-known influencer and content creator popularly known as ‘The Rebel Kid,’ is going viral for a video from the Under 25 Summit held at Delhi Technological University. In the video, she calls out hecklers who kept interrupting her as she spoke and kept shouting her ex’s name at the event.

Apoorva Mukhija, a well-known influencer and content creator popularly known as ‘The Rebel Kid,’ is going viral for a video from the Under 25 Summit held at Delhi Technological University. In the video, Apoorva confidently confronts a group of students who were heckling her and kept shouting her ex’s name as soon as she stepped onto the stage. Apoorva was invited to the event as a speaker, but the situation took an unexpected turn due to the hecklers. She later explained in another video that the students kept disrupting her. However, she stood her ground and called out the hecklers in front of the audience, saying, 'Main bhi Delhi se hun,' after which they backed down. Watch the viral videos below. Novak Djokovic 'Befriends' Random Heckler During Australian Open 2025 On-Court Interview, Spectators Enjoy His Funny Answers (Watch Video).

