Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round in the Australian Open 2025 competition. But fans were impressed more by his post-match interview than his win on the court. During the match against Thomas Machach, a random spectator was heckling the Serbian star. He again tried to ‘cut’ Djokovic’s on-court interview, but instead of getting angry on him, the 24-time Grand Slam winner offered him a drink and his friendship. His witty replies won over the spectators. Watch the funny video below. Novak Djokovic Supports Danielle Collins' 'Criticised' Celebration at Australian Open 2025, Says 'Big Fan of What She Did' (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic's On-Court Interview During Australian Open 2025

