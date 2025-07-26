A jaw-dropping video from Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar area has gone viral, showing a young woman dancing atop a moving Mercedes-Benz in the middle of traffic. The woman, identified as 24-year-old YouTuber Nazmeen Sulde, confidently grooves to the trending “Aura Farming” or “boat dance” challenge—popularised by 11-year-old Indonesian star Rayyan Arkan Dikha—while perched on the luxury car’s bonnet. The video, captioned “On my way to the 69th heartbreak with the same guy,” triggered massive online backlash. Even more shocking: the car’s driver and the woman’s friend, Al-fesh Shaikh, 24, had no valid license. Authorities swung into action after a passerby’s clip went viral. Despite the number plate being blurred, CCTV helped police trace the vehicle to Kharghar. The duo was detained and booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. The car has been seized, and officials have warned against glamorising dangerous stunts for social media clout. YouTuber Mohammad Aamir Arrested by Moradabad Police for Posting Obscene Content; ‘TRT’ Channel Under Scanner for Spreading Hate (Watch Video).

Reel Turns Real Trouble for Influencer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazmeen Sulde (@nazmeen.sulde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whatsinthenews (@_whatsinthenews)

