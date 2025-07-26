Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Mohammad Aamir, a controversial YouTuber from Moradabad’s Pakbada area, for uploading vulgar and hate-filled content targeting religious figures and deities. Operating the YouTube channel ‘TRT’, Aamir allegedly shared obscene and socially provocative videos that sparked outrage. The arrest was made on July 25 following a complaint by a social media user on X, demanding action. A case was registered under relevant sections at Pakbada Police Station. Police officials stated that all content posted by Amir is under thorough review, and those who shared the offensive videos are also being tracked for possible legal action. This move comes as part of UP Police’s ongoing crackdown on influencers misusing social media to spread abusive, indecent, and inflammatory content in the name of content creation. Bhojpuri Actor and YouTuber Dilip Kumar Sahu Arrested Over INR 3.5 Lakh Credit Card Scam on Bus Driver in Mumbai.

YouTuber Mohammad Aamir Arrested

आपमें से कई लोग मोहम्मद आमिर को जानते होंगे, यह एक YouTuber है और Instagram Reels क्रिएटर है, अब मुरादाबाद पुलिस ने आमिर को गिरफ्तार किया है, आमिर के इंस्टाग्राम पर 5 मिलियन से ज्यादा फॉलोवर्स हैं, आमिर को गिरफ़्तार करने के पीछे कारण बताया गया कि यह अपने सोशल मीडिया पर काफ़ी… pic.twitter.com/wQWzNY70Wm — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) July 25, 2025

