Joining the trend of bizarre food combinations, a paan shop owner in Delhi is selling avocado paan. A video is going viral on social media that shows the person making a paan and later garnishing it with chunks of avocado pieces in Connaught Place. The video was shared by a user Mayur Sejpal on Twitter. In the 52-second-long video, the person can be seen putting up the usual stuff one by one on a paan or betel leaf. The internet got stunned when the person slices up an avocado and takes chunks out of it, and places them on paan. Paan Dosa Is Another Bizarre Food Combination Nobody Asked For! Viral Video Leaves Netizens Shocked.

Avocado Paan in Delhi Video:

Avacado paan kha lo... 😂😰😭🤢🤮 Ye video Delhi ke CP area se hai... 😂 pic.twitter.com/JWSOG9bjqD — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) July 22, 2023

Avocado Paan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Lalwani Surana (@anu_the_paanwali)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)