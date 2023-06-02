A video of a man cooking a paan dosa has gone viral on social media, adding to the list of bizarre food combos. Netizens are cringing over the bright green-coloured dish. In the two-minute video, a man pours green dosa batter onto a large tava. He then adds butter and other ingredients to the batter, such as paan, tutti fruti, dry fruits, and gulkand. He also adds a lot of paan syrup and then stirs everything together to make a thick paste. The experiment has left all the food lovers in shock. Viral Bizarre Food Combinations: From Maggi Milkshake to Strawbiryani, 11 Food-Combo From Hell That Went Viral in Recent Times.

Watch Video of the Bizarre Food Combo:

Paan Dosa 🙄🙄🙄🙄 Time to leave this planet 😭🌏🫨 pic.twitter.com/RMZxIxvpeJ — Happy 🇮🇳 (@happyfeet_286) May 30, 2023

Netizens' Hilarious Reactions

Disgusted

Kuch din baad icecream dosa bhi aa jayega कलयुग अपने पीक पे है — sanju♌🇮🇳 (@sanju1950) May 30, 2023

Time to Leave Earth

Big No For Paan Dosa!

I love Pan .. i love Dosa .. but this one .. noooooo 😞 How do I unsee this 😭 — Bangdu ✨ (@AreyBangdu) May 31, 2023

Unsee!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)