A head-scratching picture of a newborn goat is making rounds on Twitter. The goat named Simba was born in Sindh, Pakistan, on June 5, with long ears that measure 19-inch in length. The animal comes under the Nubian breed. The goat's ears are so long that they dangle down on either side of her face and drag on the floor as it walks. A Twitterati, Syed Rahimullah shared the picture of the animal. Giraffes Endangered! World's Tallest Animal Subspecies Nubian & Kordofan Giraffes Now in 'Critically Endangered' List.

Simba, The Goat With 19-Inch Long Ears

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)