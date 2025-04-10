A flyer traveling through Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (T2) has alleged that she and her family, including two senior citizens, were trapped inside a malfunctioning lift for nearly 15 minutes amid a power cut. Macqueline Fernandez shared the harrowing experience on social media, describing how the lift kept “continuously jerking,” leaving the family “shaken” just before an international flight. Fernandez claimed there was no telephone inside the lift and that only a working alarm button helped draw attention. She also criticized the airport staff for showing “zero empathy” during the ordeal. Following her viral post, airport officials reportedly reached out, with Fernandez commending one staffer for his professionalism. However, she questioned the reliability of airport infrastructure and emergency preparedness. “How can you have a lapse in power supply for an elevator?” she asked, hoping no other flyer faces a similar trauma at such a high-standard facility. Air India Express Pilot Operating Srinagar-Delhi Flight Dies of Cardiac Arrest Shortly After Landing at IGI Airport.

Family Trapped in Jerking Lift at Bengaluru Airport for 15 Minutes

@BLRAirport Thanks for the call. Mr. Guru was probably the only professional who empathised and spoke to me with courtesy about the situation. The least I expect in a place like T2 is uninterrupted lift service. How can you have a lapse/break in power supply for an elevator? — Macqueline Fernandez (@Macqueline1) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)