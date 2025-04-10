A 28-year-old Air India Express pilot, identified as Armaan, tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Delhi’s IGI Airport on Wednesday evening. He had just completed a flight from Srinagar to Delhi and reportedly vomited inside the aircraft shortly after landing. According to The Hindu, the cardiac arrest occurred at the airline’s dispatch office, where he collapsed. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. Armaan had recently married, adding to the emotional weight of the incident. The airline confirmed the news and expressed condolences to his family. His sudden death has shocked colleagues and raised concerns about pilot health and stress in aviation. Investigations into the exact cause are ongoing. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: BTech Student Collapses and Dies of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While Playing Cricket at CMR Engineering College in Medchal, Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces.

AI Express Pilot Dies in National Capital

An Air India Express pilot suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at Delhi airport shortly after safely operating a Srinagar-Delhi flight on Wednesday evening. The airline confirmed that the pilot was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. — The Hindu (@the_hindu) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)