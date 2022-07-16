The CCTV video shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter on Saturday, July 16 saw cops at a KR Puram Railway saving a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at the station in Bengaluru.

However, with the quick response by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, the passenger's life was saved before the train arrived at the station. Appreciation is pouring in from netizens on social media websites for this railway policeman who risked his life to save the life of a passenger.

Watch Video:

Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/P0CXy3JfvH — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)