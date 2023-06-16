A huge bird flew straight through the cockpit window of an Ecuadorian pilot, shocking him and giving him some serious injuries. But fortunately, he handled the situation calmly and survived. Just seconds after the bird hit the aeroplane, the pilot, Ariel Valiente, recorded a video of the incident. In the viral video, the bird's feet are seen dangling over his lap in the short clip before he turns the camera onto himself and is coated in blood. Bird Flying With Shark in Claws? Unusual Sighting Caught on Camera as Huge Bird Picks Up Shark-Like Fish From the Oceans, Old Video Goes Viral.

Watch ViralVideo of Bird Airplane Crash:

Pilot safely lands his plane after a huge bird struck his windshield in the Los Ríos Province, Ecuador. Ariel Valiente was not injured during the incident. pic.twitter.com/Rl3Esonmtp — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 15, 2023

