Who does not know the popular Bangtan boys in India? For all the Indian Fans of BTS, here’s a big surprise. The septets just received their first-ever mural in India. The amazing mural was created by Walk Street in Delhi's PVR Pacific Mall which featured all seven boys from the band. Not to mention, desimys were delighted to see the artwork which was dedicated to their favourite band, as this is the first in the country. The pictures of the mural are already going viral on social media and ARMY in Delhi and around are visiting the mall to see a glimpse of their beloved group’s mural. BTS and Guinness World Records: V aka Kim Taehyung's Instagram Followers, K-Pop Band's Place in GWR 2022 Hall of Fame & More!

BTS First-Ever Mural In India

Delhi Armys!! This BTS mural is painted at the Pacific Mall NSP, near Subhash nagar. Go and check it out. Click pictures ✨ pic.twitter.com/OFhjMtWhK9 — Aera⁷ 📚 | Taetae 🧸 (@Shykookie7) December 15, 2021

For ARMY In Delhi!

BTS mural in India @BTS_twt I'm moving to new delhi pic.twitter.com/ZopUxMLCCP — Aera⁷ | _ bcdefghi _ klmnopqrstuvwxyz (@Aeraiana) December 17, 2021

Delhi Street Art Dedicated To BTS

Thank you DELHISTREETART for this amazing mural of @BTS_twt 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/G0HASic0Qh — Fatima⁷😷 CHRISTMAS TREE BY V 🎄💜 (@ayoitsmehehe) December 17, 2021

For All The BTS Fans In India

This BTS mural at Pacific Mall, NSP New Delhi is sooo prettyyy!!😩🙌🏻 The last time I visited the mall it was still under making but now it's complete. desi armys if you are in delhi, make sure to check this out!!💜💜 pic.twitter.com/BtP9N7jLNj — ♡shades of blue and grey♡ (@goldrushbts) December 15, 2021

