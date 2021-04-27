BTS to drop its second English single called 'Butter' in May and the massive Army shares pics and videos of the K-Pop group in support. Their new single "Butter" will come up on May 21 and the song is their second English single following "Dynamite", which released in August last year.

BTS to Drop Its Second English Single Called 'Butter' in May:

Army Shares Pics and Videos of the K-Pop Group in Support

Butter

