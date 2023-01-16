Yes, you read the headline correctly! A woman in England, Kelly Wheeler, uses the poop of a miniature horse to make bricks which she then takes to fuel the stove at work, saving a lot of money. As per reports, Kelly saves around 60 dollars per month on her energy bills by using faeces from miniature Shetland Sketchley and American miniature horse Hugo and utilising solar lights outside rather than passive infrared lighting. The woman says that "there's abso-tootley no smell". Dog Pooping Outside a House Said to be a Case of Racial Hate Crime in UK, Check Other Registered List of Petty Hate Crimes.

Unusual Way Of Saving Money!

I burn poop to save money — it makes me happy https://t.co/KDauShodS2 pic.twitter.com/u55ZeDAUiQ — New York Post (@nypost) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)