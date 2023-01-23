A painstaking effort in the middle of Mumbai saw the firefighters finally rescue a stray cat that was stuck on the pillar of the Metro. The incident took place in Malad's Chincholi Bandar. In the video, shared on Instagram, the feline can be seen finding a way to get off the pillar. On the road, a few firemen could be seen holding a safety net or cloth so that the cat could jump on it safely. The cat finally takes the leap of faith and gets rescued. However, how did the cat end up there is still baffling the internet. Video: Black Kite Stuck on Viaduct Near Akurli on Mumbai Metro Line-7 Recused After Operational Hours.

Cat Stuck on Mumbai Metro Rail Saved by Firemen:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malad Culture #मलाड कल्चर (@maladculture)

