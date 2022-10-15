A black kite was found stuck on the viaduct on Mumbai Metro Line-7 near Akurli metro station in Kandivali east. To rescue the bird, the metro authority called in the trained volunteers of the Wild World Welfare Foundation who rescued the stuck bird after the operational hours of the metro. While sharing the video on Twitter, the Metro Corporation informed that the Black Kite was not severely injured. Mizoram: 140 Exotic Animal and Bird Species Rescued in Champhai (See Pics).

Black Kite Stuck on Viaduct Recused:

