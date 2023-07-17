In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a cat is seen swooping in just in time to prevent a baby from tumbling down the stairs. The astonishing moment was captured on a CCTV camera. The toddler is seen walking towards the stairs, the cat then jumps towards the little child when it approaches the stairs. The feline then goes on to prevent the child from tumbling. "I am a dog lover and not a cat. This makes me rethink [sic]," a user commented on the video. "Some fine hero work [sic]," another user wrote on the viral video. Cat Narrowly Escapes Snake Attack by Taking Down Charging Serpent With Single Swipe, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

In a truly astonishing moment, a cat swoops in just in time to prevent a baby from tumbling down the stairs 😮 pic.twitter.com/ryJ9jhEFRK — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 16, 2023

