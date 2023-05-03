Cats are often known for their conniving behavior but they are the most smartest animals. In a recent viral video, a cat could be seen getting away with a snake bite through her quick reaction. The average cat’s reaction time is approximately 20-70 milliseconds, which is faster than the average snake’s reaction time, 44-70 milliseconds. "Elite paws", commented a Twitter user while reacting to the video. Amazon Snake Cat or Serpens Catus, a Rare Species of Feline Is Not Real! Here's Fact Check on Viral Photo and Its Claim.

The average cat’s reaction time is approximately 20-70 milliseconds, which is faster than the average snake’s reaction time, 44-70 milliseconds. pic.twitter.com/hykJwX894r — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 2, 2023

