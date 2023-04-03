A video of a Chandigarh University student's answer sheet has taken the Internet by storm. He has not only written songs in his answer sheet but also a couple of selective songs such as, saari umr hum mar mar k ji liye... and bhagwan hai kaha re tu... among other self-pity songs to seem some mercy from the teacher. And the teacher has left some notes for the students, marking him zero. Student Defines 'Marriage' in Hilarious Way; His Viral Interpretation About The Sanctioned Union Will Make You Laugh Till it Hurts

Chandigarh University Student's Answersheet Full With Songs

