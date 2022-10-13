A student was asked to describe 'marriage' precisely in a 10-mark question, and his transcription about the alliance left the internet in splits. The viral picture of the child's answer sheet has amazed the netizens as the definition of the sanctioned union is hilarious. The teacher wasn't impressed by his answer and marked it a zero on ten. According to the kid, the parents would tell the girl, "We cant feed you again. Better go and find a man who will start feeding you." Funny Exam Answer Sheets: UP 12th Board Students Wrote Love Letters, Emotional Threats and Offer Bribes to Pass Exams.

See The Viral Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)