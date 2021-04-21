A terrifying video of a Samsung phone catching fire inside a man’s bag in China is gone viral on social media. The 51-second video shared by the South China Morning Post is shocking people in which a man can be seen walking on a crowded street and his bag suddenly catches fire.

Phone Catches Fire Inside Man’s Bag on a Crowded Street; Terrifying Video Goes Viral:

This is the shocking moment a phone catches fire inside a man’s bag in China. pic.twitter.com/4C5zz8Ov6t — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 20, 2021

