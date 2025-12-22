The iQOO Z11 Turbo teaser has reportedly been released in China, signalling its imminent launch. The expected specifications of this upcoming iQOO device include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 200MP HP primary camera along with an ultrawide lens, an 8,000 to 9,000mAh battery, and a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat OLED display. The iQOO Z11 Turbo could also feature a metal frame in China. According to a tipster, the Z11 Turbo could launch in India as the iQOO Neo 11. More details are expected to be revealed soon. OnePlus 15R Sale Today Goes Live in India, Smartphone Offers 7,400mAh Massive Battery; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z11 Turbo May Launch in India as iQOO Neo 11

✅ Official : iQOO Z11 Turbo is teased in 🇨🇳 Expected specs : ✅ Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 ✅ 6.59" 1.5K flat OLED ✅ 200MP HP5 main 📸 + UW ✅ Metal frame, Ultrasonic FS ✅ ~8000 to 9000mAh🔋 This might launch in India 🇮🇳 as iQOO Neo 11 pic.twitter.com/FlbOW6jWoQ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) December 22, 2025

iQOO Z11 Turbo Leaked Specifications

iQOO Z11 Turbo has been teased in China and is expected to launch there next month, in January 2026. Based on the teaser, antenna lines are visible near the charging port at the bottom, suggesting that the Z11 Turbo will feature a metal frame this time. The smartphone is… pic.twitter.com/jWqr398KqM — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

