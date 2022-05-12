Indians are the best people when it comes to any kind of jugad during an emergency. Can you imagine using farm equipment that extracts the seeds in place of an air conditioner? Well, a desi wedding ceremony made it possible by using a thresher or threshing machine to give a cool welcome to their wedding guest. The video of the innovation got viral on Twitter as soon as it was shared by IPS officer Awanish Sharan. The thresher machine was installed on top of a man-made water body, so it was also blowing cool mist on the guests, not just cool air. Diljit Dosanjh’s Desi Jugad With Gucci Shoes for Solving Charger Issue Is Epic!

Watch The Desi AC Innovation, Here:

