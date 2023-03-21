Shrutika and Shubham painted the town red as they reached new heights on their special day. The pair reserved an entire flight for the attendees of their wedding, and they couldn't help but dance to the romantic tune of King’s Maan Meri Jaan inside it. Their passionate in-flight dance clip has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the couple can be seen dancing to the song at 36,000 feet in the air, while the wedding guests applauded for them in the backdrop. SpiceJet Pilot Makes In-Flight Announcement in Funny Hindi Poetry, Video Leaves Netizens Mesmerised.

Couple's In-Flight Dance Performance Goes Viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anchor JK (Jay Karmani) (@anchor_jk)

