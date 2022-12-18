A video of a SpiceJet pilot's hilarious poetic announcement for the passengers onboard a Delhi to Srinagar flight is doing the rounds of the internet. The pilot is heard informing passengers about the flight time, altitude and meals on the flight. The clip was shared on Twitter and is making the internet chuckle. The viral post caught the attention of SpiceJet also and the airlines reacted to it as well. SpiceJet Flight Passenger Shares Photos and Videos of Smoke in Cabin, Alleges Oxygen Masks Didn’t Deploy; Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts

Watch Video:

Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain. Stay #RedHotSpicy😀https://t.co/UMdB9m2v7X — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 16, 2022

Here’s How Twitter Reacted:

Yeh announcement sun kar in ki yaad aa gai. pic.twitter.com/izNUNzF6I7 — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) December 16, 2022

Great 👍🏼 he is just making it easier for first time flyers and senior citizens — Nishad Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@nishadkulkarni) December 17, 2022

I too loved it, smarter way of announcement... Thanks for making us know.. this exists — Ashok K Gupta (@akky3002) December 16, 2022

