Delhi-Bengaluru Akasa Air Flight Delayed After Passenger’s Bizarre Behaviour Triggers Security Check, Video Goes Viral

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Passengers aboard an Akasa Air flight from Delhi to Bengaluru were left startled after a man seated near an emergency exit allegedly began making strange sounds and shouting random statements moments before takeoff. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the passenger behaving unusually and drawing the attention of fellow travellers and cabin crew. As concerns grew inside the aircraft, the flight was forced to return to the gate for security checks. Authorities conducted a thorough inspection before clearing the aircraft for departure. The unexpected disruption reportedly delayed the flight by nearly two hours. While no security threat was ultimately found, the incident triggered anxiety among passengers. The viral clip has since sparked widespread discussion online, with many questioning what prompted the unusual behaviour. Viral Helicopter Proposal: Captain Bharat Bhardwaj May Get Show-Cause Notice As Indian Army Takes Cognisance of His Video.

Passenger's Strange Outburst Delays Akasa Flight

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).