Delhi Metro has been able to draw the attention of the internet, yet again. In a video going viral on social media, a couple can be seen arguing with two ladies in a Delhi metro compartment. The woman allegedly objected to the couple's PDA and said they were standing too close together. The man asserted that they were not engaging in any wrongdoing in their defense. This gave rise to a heated argument between the couple and the women. The incident was recorded by a passenger from the same compartment. Delhi Metro Couple Kissing Video: Two Caught on Camera Indulging in PDA Inside Metro Train, DMRC Reacts to Viral Clip.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

दिल्ली मेट्रो का एक और वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक कपल और दो आंटि यों के बीच जमकर बहस हो रही है.#delhimetro pic.twitter.com/ijTpv3IlIn — Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) June 27, 2023

