A new video from the Delhi Metro has gone viral, showing two men violently fighting inside a train, tearing each other’s clothes during the altercation. One man is seen shirtless, angrily challenging the other, while a woman tries to intervene. Other passengers attempt to calm the shirtless man, but he refuses to back down. The video captures an announcement of the next station—Metro Chowk—playing in the background. During the scuffle, the shirtless man claims he is being targeted for being an outsider, saying, “You’re only blaming me because I’m from outside.” The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media. So far, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not issued any official statement regarding the altercation. Delhi Metro Brawl Video: Two Men Engage in Ugly Fight As They Push and Stare at Each Other Inside Coach, Viral Clip Surfaces.

2 Men Clash Inside Delhi Metro

