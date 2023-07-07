For the past few days, the Delhi metro has been in the limelight for many controversies. From fights to youth kissing inside the metro, some or the other event have added to the difficult commute of the passengers. In a recent viral video, two girls are seen dancing inside the Delhi metro. The pole dance by the girls has raised many eyebrows, with people criticising the behaviour. "Delhi metro needs serious check up if true , it seems new location for reel makers [sic]," a user commented on the video. "Feeling sorry for the public they had to see multiple retakes for this reel [sic]," commented another user on the viral video. Pole Dance in Delhi Metro Video: 'Aye Mujra Chal Raha Hai?', Netizens Take Funny Dig After Clip Of Girl Dancing Inside Coach Goes Viral.

Check the Viral Video Here:

After porn, kissing and fighting in Delhi Metro, The latest is Pole Dancing..... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RpvKJ9jLny — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) July 6, 2023

@OfficialDMRC Should charge extra as entertainment tax from the passengers. — Captain G.S. Rathee 🇮🇳 (@CaptRathee) July 6, 2023

When shameless meets mannerless, this feat happens... — D-street Musketeer (@DsMusketeer) July 6, 2023

Delhi Metro is my daily dose of entertainment. — 🇮🇳Lord_Shiva_பக்தர் (@NirmalSivadasan) July 6, 2023

Must say Mumbai (which is known for Bollywood and glam world since ages) public has behaved better than desperate Delhi crowd! — Ruchi  (@Ruchi4Tweets) July 6, 2023

I thought its thailand😁😁 — Telugu Algo Trader (@TeluguAlgo) July 7, 2023

