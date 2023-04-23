The Delhi Police on Sunday took to social media to share a special traffic advisory for the citizens of the national capitals. The Delhi police, which is known for sharing witty and humourous posts on social media shared the traffic advisory with an IPL twist. Taking a cue from Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match, the Delhi police shared a picture of a broken stump with a unique message. "Mujhe tod lo par traffic signal matt todna (Break me but don't break the traffic signal)," the caption on the picture read. Sharing the post on Instagram, Delhi police said "Breaking the traffic signal only 'wins' you a Challan!" Take a look at the unique post here. Delhi Police Constable Overpowers Accused of Murder and Robbery With Pistol in Nihal Vihar; Video Goes Viral.

