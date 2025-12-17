The yellow Lamborghini was seized after it clocked over 250 kmph on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai (Photo Credits: X/@motordave2)

The Mumbai police recently seized a Lamborghini after the luxury car was caught on camera speeding at over 250 kmph on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). According to reports, the car is owned by Nirav Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, but was being driven by Faiz Adanwala (36), a resident of Khar West. A video going viral on social media shows the yellow Lamborghini being allegedly driven at over 250 kmph on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link, officially called Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link. After a video of the luxury car was caught speeding at high speed, the Worli Police seized the luxury car and registered a case of dangerous driving against the vehicle's owner. It is reported that the seized vehicle bears the Haryana registration number HR 70 F 1945. Mumbai Car Fire: Vehicle Turns Into Ball of Flame on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Causes Massive Traffic Jam (Watch Video).

Yellow Lamborghini Clocks 250 Kmph on Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Is this speed allowed on Mumbai’s sealink @MTPHereToHelp hope this man is arrested for putting lives in danger. pic.twitter.com/7idkb4xcVA — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) December 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

