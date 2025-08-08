A disturbing video from Maharashtra’s popular monsoon getaway, Bushi Dam in Lonavala, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The clip shows a man swimming in a narrow water stream near the dam’s stairs, while another man, just metres away, is seen urinating into the same water. The person filming the video is heard warning the swimmer, visibly shocked by the unhygienic act. Shared widely on social media, the video has triggered public anger, with many questioning the lack of basic civic sense at tourist spots. Once viewed as a serene escape surrounded by nature, Bushi Dam is now under scrutiny as visitors express concern over safety, hygiene, and irresponsible behaviour. Authorities are yet to respond, but the video has certainly left netizens disgusted. Gurugram Horror: Man Caught Masturbating While Staring at Model at Rajiv Chowk, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Caught Urinating in Stream at Lonavala’s Bushi Dam

Zero civ!c sense! One guy is enjoying the bath while the other one is p!ssing in the stream. This is the reason why I've stopped going in pools & such streams🤢 pic.twitter.com/p8uVwSsnvK — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) August 6, 2025

