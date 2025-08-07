In a horrifying incident, a man was caught on camera masturbating after unzipping his pants in front of a model at Gurugram’s busy Rajiv Chowk around 11 AM. The content creator model had just returned from Jaipur and was waiting alone for her cab when she noticed a man staring at her from a distance. Initially dismissing it as harmless, she grew alarmed when the man moved closer, stood directly in front of her, and began masturbating without hesitation. The model, frozen in shock, mustered the courage to take out her phone and record the disturbing act. Despite multiple attempts, she could not reach the women’s helpline or police control room. One officer reportedly told her that online complaints were not accepted and that she would need to visit the police station in person. It was only after she posted the video and tagged the Gurugram Police and Haryana authorities on social media that the case gained traction. Following public outrage, the police registered an FIR under Sections 75(2) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have launched an investigation using CCTV footage to trace the accused. Gurugram Shocker: 2 Men Kill Woman Over Money Dispute, Stuff Her Body in Trolley Bag and Dump It in Faridabad; Arrested.

Warning: Sensitive Content A disturbing incident took place on August 2 at Gurugram’s busy Rajiv Chowk, where a man was caught on camera masturbating near a model waiting for a cab. The model, who had travelled from Jaipur, shared the ordeal on Instagram and alleged that… pic.twitter.com/ecjKaYT3Sg — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 7, 2025

मॉडल के सामने पैंट की जिप खोलकर मास्टरबेट करने लगा शख्स! 11:00 बज रहे थे सुबह के, जगह थी गुरुग्राम का राजीव चौक! जयपुर से लौटी एक मॉडल अपने कैब का इंतजार कर रही थी. तभी एक शख्स उसे घूरने लगा. मॉडल ने उसे इग्नोर किया. थोड़ी देर बाद वह शख्स मॉडल के पास आकर खड़ा हो गया और अपनी… pic.twitter.com/MPM7Wqr6bY — GRD Rahul (@grdtvofficial) August 7, 2025

#SHOCKING : Model says man in Gurugram kept ‘staring and masturbate’ near her. A man was caught on camera masturbating in front of a model in a busy intersection in Gurugram. The incident came to light after the model.#Gurugram #Model #Masturbate #gurugrampolice #GurugramNews… pic.twitter.com/smqan4Qbki — upuknews (@upuknews1) August 7, 2025

#WATCH | Haryana: A model and social media content creator has alleged that a man masturbated in front of her while she was waiting for a cab in Gurugram. She says, "I was coming from Jaipur to Delhi on 2nd August after a shoot. This incident happened around 11 am. I was waiting… pic.twitter.com/LOLWBNyzsu — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

