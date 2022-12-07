The microblogging platform Twitter is undergoing major changes under the leadership of Elon Musk. However, what does not change is that anything and everything has the power to trend. Like the word ‘erection.’ It is going viral on Twitter with more than 16k tweets (at the time of publishing). While one cannot pinpoint the absolute reason behind ‘erection’ becoming a trending topic on Twitter, netizens think it could be because of Herschel Walker’s ‘This Erection Is About the People’ statement during his FOX News appearance last month. The NSFW word was uttered on camera, and the clip soon went viral. Still unsure about the reason, but this seems to be Twitterati’s best guess. Meanwhile, Senator Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election on Tuesday. ‘Fuck Me Daddy,’ LED Billboard Flashes XXX NSFW Message in Viral Video Claiming To Be From Panvel!

Here's The Viral Clip of Herschel Walker Saying ‘This Erection Is About the People’

Walker: This erection is about the people pic.twitter.com/rx9Ju595q3 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 23, 2022

Netizens' Reactions

His erection seems to have flopped. #HerschelWalker https://t.co/honU5bonQy — Dungeons & Alan’s Guide to Adventuring (@GB_NINJA) December 7, 2022

Told Ya

I wake up and erection is trending, got to love politics. They really know how to take stuff out of context. — A Mental Escape 📖✍🏾📓 (@AMentalEscape) December 7, 2022

HAHAHAHAH

This is the most disappointing use of #erection trending — Laurie Hartung (@biteyourtung) December 7, 2022

Hmmm

Erection, Piers and Pfizer are trending. Viagra anyone? pic.twitter.com/kWWsUQ4Fmc — Lord Samuel J Jack ⚒️ (@SamuelJJack2) December 7, 2022

Yes, It Is

Ooops

Does he even know there was an election today or did he think today was eRection day...🤣🤣🤣 — luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 (@luv_2_h8_zillas) December 7, 2022

