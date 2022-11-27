This is the kind of content we pay the internet for. Yes, no, maybe. But such wacky, outright bizarre viral videos on our social media feed do put a big grin on our faces. So, what are we talking about? Well, a video reportedly taken in Panvel, a taluka in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, is going viral. The reason being it contains NSFW content! Yes, for real. The viral video shows a LED billboard flashing a crude racy message, “Fuck Me Daddy”, to hundreds of people in a crowded market. However, if you see closely, the people remain unconcerned and seen going about their business. A few days ago, we had come across a video from Madhya Pradesh that showed a bus running a cuss word on its display. It was the doing of a disgruntled fired employee in Satna.

Watch Viral Video of LED Billboard With NSFW Message:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by panvel's memepage (@panvelshitposting)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)