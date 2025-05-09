Several users on social media are sharing a video claiming large-scale destruction caused by Indian strikes in Pakistan. The viral clip shows destruction in what appears to be an urban area in Pakistan. X users shared this video claiming India attacked an urban area in Pakistan. However, a fact check conducted by D-Intent Data, a fake news detection centre, revealed that video footage was available online since February 2025. In another post, D-Intent Data said that the video is not connected to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, but of the Philadelphia plane crash. "Influencers are circulating old videos with misleading claims to get the spotlight on social media," the post read. Fact Check: Did India's INS Vikrant Attack Karachi Port? Old Image From Gaza Being Circulated With Fake Claim Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Know the Truth Here.

Influencers Are Circulating Old Videos With Misleading Claims

and is not connected to the current tensions between the two nations. INTENT: Influencers are circulating old videos with misleading claims to get the spotlight on social media. (2/2) https://t.co/Qy57HLjoVf — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) May 8, 2025

