Fact Check: Did India's INS Vikrant Attack Karachi Port? Old Image From Gaza Being Circulated With Fake Claim Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Know the Truth Here

The claims about Karachi Port being attacked is false. An old image of Gaza is being shared with false claim. (Photo credits: X/@Gujrat_titans_)

Mumbai, May 9: Multiple posts going viral on social media are claiming that India's INS Vikrant attacked Karachi Port in Pakistan and destroyed it. Several users even shared pictures and videos to support their claim. The development comes amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. #KarchiPort is also trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Social media has been flooded with posts claiming India targeted Pakistan's Karachi port. One user said, "Scenes of Karachi Fort which is getting cooked by INS Vikrant. Hats off to the Indian Navy," while a second user wrote, "INS Vikrant has attacked & burnt down Karachi Port". A third user said that Karachi Port is in flames after being attacked by India's armed forces. Fact Check: Government Dismisses Claims of Suicide Attack on Army Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, Drone Attack in Punjab’s Jalandhar As ‘Fake News’.

Karchi Port in Pakistan Attacked by India

Scenes of Karachi Fort which is getting cooked by INS Vikrant. Hats off to the Indian Navy. The King of the Arabian Sea. 🇮🇳🔥 Karachi port #Pakistan INS Vikrant Happy Diwali Pakistan 🇵🇰💣#IndiaPakistanWar pic.twitter.com/FIeuFJNYbp — Sumit (@SumitHansd) May 8, 2025

INS Vikrant Attacked Karachi Port

BREAKING NEWS: INS Vikrant has attacked & burnt down Karachi Port #IndianNavy Karachi port blown Bahawalpur div HQ gone Rawalpindi HQs on target Remember In 1971, the port was burning for entire week!#IndiaPakistanWar #INSVikrant #IndianArmy #IndianNavyAction… pic.twitter.com/idqKo2HrxP — 𝐑𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖔𝖚𝐬 𝐌𝖆𝐲𝖆𝖓𝐤 𝐑𝖆𝐣𝖕𝖚𝖙 (@MayankRighteous) May 8, 2025

Karachi Port Is in Flames

BREAKING: #INSVikrant strikes again! #KarachiPort is in flames, just like it was in 1971. History is repeating itself—Pakistan provoked, and India responded with decisive firepower. The Pak Army never learns. #Pahalgamterrorattack was a final nail into Pakistan's existence!… pic.twitter.com/KuEDwfMHDU — Fatima Dar (@FatimaDar_jk) May 8, 2025

Many users also said that there were massive explosions at Karachi port. One widely circulated post with the caption reading "Karachi Port🔥🔥" showed a dramatic picture of the blast at the port. The viral post claimed that the attack was part of a retaliation by India's military. However, the images and videos are neither recent nor related to Pakistan. Several Independent fact-checkers debunked the viral claim.

Image of Gaza Goes Viral as Karachi Port

Ankita Mahalanobish, who tracks misinformation and disinformation trends in South Asia, traced the widely circulated image to a BBC article published on February 24, 2020. The picture's original context was Gaza, not Karachi Port, as claimed. Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking outlet Alt News, also debunked the fake news and shared screenshots of the original source. Entry At All Indian Airports Banned Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions? PIB Fact Checks Fake News Going Viral.

X User Says Everything Is Normal at Karachi Port

Bhai woh attack Bollywood movie mai hua kiya ? It’s 9 am I am standing Karachi port for my duty Kuch samjh nahi araha am I dreaming ? Yaha tou sab normal hai bhai — khan (@Jawad_khan92) May 9, 2025

On the other hand, X’s own AI fact-checking tool, "Grok," also flagged several posts as misleading and unrelated to India-Pakistan tensions. Responding to the fake news around Karachi port, an X user from Pakistan said that everything is normal at Karachi airport. In the recent past, several old photos and videos from Gaza, Syria, and even Hollywood movies have been falsely attributed to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan

Fact check

Claim : India's INS Vikrant attacked Pakistan's Karachi Port. Conclusion : An old image from Gaza is being circulated with fake claim amid India-Pakistan tension Full of Trash Clean

