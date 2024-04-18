Multiple users on X, formerly Twitter, alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ate mutton on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. The alleged claims came after a photo from a video of Eknath Shinde eating a meal with food blogger Kamiya Jani in Maharashtra's Umred went viral on social media. Several users slammed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for consuming meat on Ram Navami. However, it must be noted that the alleged claims are fake. The video's caption clearly stated that Kamiya Jani and Eknath Shinde ate veg saoji meal. "Local women of the village prepared a very special veg saoji meal for us and it was super delicious," the caption stated. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Salman Khan’s Residence in Mumbai, Tells Media Persons ‘Salman Aur Uske Parivaar Ki Zimmedari Hamari Hai’ (Watch Video).

Just yesterday PM Modi was moaning about opposition leaders eating meat during savan Today BJP appointed CM of Maharashtra Mr. Shinde savouring Nagpur’s Savji mutton on the auspicious day of Hindu Festival Ram Navami😮 All Anti Hindus are found in BJP. Hypocrisy ki Bhi koi… pic.twitter.com/RemfKM6xci — United With INC (@UnitedWithINC) April 18, 2024

The media's hypocrisy was evident when they made a big deal out of Tejaswi Yadav eating fish during Navratri but conveniently looked the other way when Eknath Shinde consumed mutton. It's a clear example of selective outrage.#NoVoteForBJP pic.twitter.com/B1LyEHz7Ld — S Rajasekar (@srspdkt) April 18, 2024

Wait...What Is Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde eating mutton on auspicious day of Ram Navami in Nagpur ???? Is That True ??????? And if that's true isn't it Disgrace ??? pic.twitter.com/vAfHuJxerI — Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) April 17, 2024

Enjoyed Veg Saoji Meal With Eknath Shinde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curly Tales | A Fork Media Group Co. (@curly.tales)

