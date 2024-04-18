Multiple users on X, formerly Twitter, alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ate mutton on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. The alleged claims came after a photo from a video of Eknath Shinde eating a meal with food blogger Kamiya Jani in Maharashtra's Umred went viral on social media. Several users slammed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for consuming meat on Ram Navami. However, it must be noted that the alleged claims are fake. The video's caption clearly stated that Kamiya Jani and Eknath Shinde ate veg saoji meal. "Local women of the village prepared a very special veg saoji meal for us and it was super delicious," the caption stated. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Salman Khan’s Residence in Mumbai, Tells Media Persons ‘Salman Aur Uske Parivaar Ki Zimmedari Hamari Hai’ (Watch Video).

Eknath Shinde Consumed Mutton

Maharashtra CM Ate Mutton?

Is That True?

Enjoyed Veg Saoji Meal With Eknath Shinde

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)