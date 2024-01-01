A letter that claims the Central Government will grant a loan of Rs 5,00,000 under PM Mudra Yojana on payment of Rs 2,100 has been doing the rounds on social media. Several entrepreneurs and traders have reportedly come across such letters on social media, making them believe that they could get a direct loan under the PM Mudra Scheme. A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed the claim made in the letter is false. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PIB wrote, "Ministry of Finance has not issued the letter". Dismissing the claims made in the fake letter, the fact check agency said, "Refinancing Agency - MUDRA doesn't lend directly to micro-entrepreneurs/individuals". India Post Payments Bank Accounts of Customers To Be Blocked Within 24 Hours if PAN Card Not Updated? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Claim.

PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Letter:

A #Fake approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹5,00,000 under PM Mudra Yojana on payment of ₹2,100#PIBFactCheck ✔️@FinMinIndia has not issued this letter ✔️Refinancing Agency - MUDRA doesn't lend directly to micro-entrepreneurs/individuals 🔗https://t.co/cQ5DW69qkT pic.twitter.com/Y9cthFZX9c — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 29, 2023

