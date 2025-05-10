Today, May 10, India dismissed Pakistan's claims of critical infrastructure damage in the country as "completely false". During a briefing on the India-Pakistan conflict, Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, said that Pakistani claims about the activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation, and propaganda. He also said that the claim about the air force stations in Sirsa and Suratgarh being destroyed is false. Vikram Misri also said that Pakistan's claim about the S-400 base in Adampur being destroyed is false. Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, India shared time-stamped images of the air bases, which Pakistan claimed were damaged. Pakistan Used Drones, Long-Range Weapons, Loitering Munitions and Fighter Jets To Attack India’s Military Sites, Says Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Watch Video).

Claim About Air Force Stations Being Damaged IS False, Says India

#OperationSindoor | India Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, shows time-stamped images of Indian air bases undamaged. #FactCheck Verified Footages - pic.twitter.com/TGjprab53Y — LatestLY (@latestly) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)