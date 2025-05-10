The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence are holding a press briefing on Operation Sindoor. During the briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that the Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders. "It has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites," she added. Col Sofiya Qureshi also said that India neutralised many dangers; however, Pakistan tried to infiltrate via air at more than 26 places. She also said that Pakistan damaged India's equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda. "They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base," she said. India-Pakistan Tension: Ministries of Defence, External Affairs To Brief on 'Operation Sindoor' As Tensions Between 2 Countries Continues To Escalate.

Pakistan Damaged Our Equipment and Personnel at Air Force Base

