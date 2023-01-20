A video showing a ball of white fire moving over a train track has intrigued users on social networks, provoking speculation about a rare natural phenomenon. The video which has been shared on Twitter by handle with userid @BornAKang shows the fireball levitating over the tracks and sending off giant sparks. However, the claim is false. This is a CGI video of ball lightning. Belarus-based 3D artist Andrei Trukhonovets had created the video using the video-editing software Adobe After Effects and uploaded it on YouTube in May 2019. Mysterious Shapes on Mars? NASA Images Spot Curious Deposits Inside Craters on the Red Planet.

Check Viral Video:

Look like Harry Potter done let off an Expecto Patronum pic.twitter.com/wk5yEblm5v — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) January 16, 2023

Here’s a Fact Check:

That is a CGI video of ball lightning. The creator of it confirmed that the video isn’t real. Ball lightning IS real though! It’s basically a natural grenade 😳 pic.twitter.com/58Z8ywxdmE — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) January 17, 2023

