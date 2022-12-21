The Red Planet has always intrigued us, and the newest mystery has to do with what’s going on inside a series of craters in the Arabia Terra region in the northern part of Mars. The image of the craters captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter "contain curious deposits with mysterious shapes and distribution." While the distinctive shapes are a bit of a mystery, a possible explanation could be connected to the sublimation of icy material on Mars. View these images below. NASA’s Mars InSight Lander Posts Its Last Image on Twitter As It Prepares To Fall Silent Anytime.

Get The Images from NASA Here

NASA Eyes 'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater - CNET https://t.co/pU07p24EsM — David Papp (@DavidPapp) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)