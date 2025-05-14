An old image going viral on social media is reportedly being claimed as the funeral of a Rafale pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Several Pakistan-based accounts also claimed that the viral image shows the last rites of a Rafale pilot who died on May 7. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the claim is completely fake. "The image is actually from 2008 and unrelated to the current context," PIB said while debunking the fake news. PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Video of ‘Indian Army Soldier’ Blaming Govt for Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘Jawan Is a Deserter Absent From Duty Since March 2025’.

This Claim Is Completely Fake, Says PIN Fact Check

An old image is going viral on social media, with many Pakistan-based accounts claiming that it shows the last rites of a Rafale pilot of the #IndianAirForce who died on 7 May 2025.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is completely fake. ✅ The image is actually from 2008 and… pic.twitter.com/bud4awxcRP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 14, 2025

