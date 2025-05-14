The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has dismissed a viral video allegedly showing an Army officer blaming the Indian government, armed forces, and intelligence agencies for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. The man in the video, claiming to be an Army officer, named himself and his Commanding Officer while accusing authorities of negligence. PIB clarified the video is fake, stating the soldier featured has been missing since March 2025 and is not in contact with his family. The Army confirmed the individual had applied for leave and never returned. Authorities suspect the video was filmed under duress. A case has been registered, and the social media account that circulated the video has been withheld in India following a legal demand. 'Fake News': PIB Fact Check Debunks Reports of Artillery Exchange Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir After India-Pakistan Ceasefire.

PIB Debunks Video of Army Officer Blaming Government for Pahalgam Attack

A video of an Indian Army soldier, accusing the central government of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, is going viral on social media.#PIBFactCheck ✅The soldier seen in the video is a deserter and has not been present at his duty since March 2025, nor has he been in contact… pic.twitter.com/6xF3HNPUYJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 14, 2025

