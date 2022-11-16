A few viral posts is claiming that about 15,000 protestors in Iran have been sentenced to death. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. Although Iran has a history of using death penalty for protesters, but so far, only one of the protester of more than 14000 reportedly arrested since September has been sentenced to death. Austria: Climate Activists Throw Black Liquid at Artist Gustav Klimt’s Painting at Leopold Museum in Vienna (Watch Video).

Protesters in Iran Sentenced to Death

